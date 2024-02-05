Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 24,142 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,539,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,142 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $489,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

