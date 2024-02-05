Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $123,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $456.48. 734,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $463.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.89.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,356 shares of company stock worth $62,625,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

