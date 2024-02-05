Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,335 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.5% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $184,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,356 shares of company stock worth $62,625,857. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.51 on Monday, hitting $457.07. 1,135,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $463.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $425.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

