Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $504.00 at Raymond James

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $452.00 to $504.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $460.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.89. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $463.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,356 shares of company stock valued at $62,625,857 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

