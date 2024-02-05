Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $50.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.37.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. Match Group’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Match Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 266.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Match Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth approximately $767,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

