Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 3,714 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.82. 226,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.76. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

