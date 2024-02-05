Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 584 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,972,959.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,324 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $9.02 on Monday, hitting $778.98. 50,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $783.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $714.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.