Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 71,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,524,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $248.35. The stock had a trading volume of 293,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.66 and a 200 day moving average of $223.93. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $249.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

