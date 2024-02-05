Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 245,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,672. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

