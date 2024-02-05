Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $115,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $99,270,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

