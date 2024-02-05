Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $611.86. 21,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,410. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $622.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

