Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.53. 73,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,817. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $202.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.37 and a 200 day moving average of $183.67.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

