Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $75.95. 1,117,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,618,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average of $70.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

