Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $343.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,004. The stock has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $346.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

