MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MXL. Benchmark reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut MaxLinear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.18.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 104.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $920,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 26.4% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 26.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

