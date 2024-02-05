McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $67.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

