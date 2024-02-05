McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Shares Gap Down to $297.05

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $297.05, but opened at $287.01. McDonald’s shares last traded at $286.75, with a volume of 1,636,260 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.77.

The firm has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

