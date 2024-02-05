MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 2.4 %

MNOV opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.75. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

About MediciNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in MediciNova by 98,059.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,896,000 after buying an additional 18,631,237 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MediciNova by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MediciNova by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

