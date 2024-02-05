MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Trading Down 2.4 %
MNOV opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.75. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
