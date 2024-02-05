MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEIP. StockNews.com began coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MEI Pharma Trading Up 0.4 %

MEIP opened at $4.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.81. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $9.93. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

