MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $18,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MELI stock traded down $13.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,758.94. 53,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,800.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,631.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,419.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

