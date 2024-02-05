Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Sells $6,420,395.10 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $126.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $127.56. The company has a market cap of $320.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 348,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $3,350,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

