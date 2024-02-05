Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MACK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 67,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,957. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $189.17 million, a P/E ratio of -130.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MACK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric Andersen acquired 48,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $640,312.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 533,151 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,935.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 201,070 shares of company stock worth $2,581,121 in the last 90 days. 28.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on MACK

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.