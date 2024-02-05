Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Up 2.6%

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.46 and last traded at $96.46. 8,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 57,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.95.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -457.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $168,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,696.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,751,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.