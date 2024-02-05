Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $527.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $527.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 912,015 shares of company stock worth $320,157,535. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

