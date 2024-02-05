Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $415.00 to $525.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $474.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $485.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 912,015 shares of company stock worth $320,157,535 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

