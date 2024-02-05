Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $525.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.32 and its 200 day moving average is $326.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 912,015 shares of company stock valued at $320,157,535 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

