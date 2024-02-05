Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 27,704 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 9,846 shares.The stock last traded at $12.80 and had previously closed at $12.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $20,938,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 365.9% in the first quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 101,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

