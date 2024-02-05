Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $53.80 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $53.80 million and approximately $279,304.88 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00005663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 264.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,989,475 coins and its circulating supply is 22,326,215 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

