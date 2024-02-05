Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

MEOH stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Methanex by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,950,000 after buying an additional 123,296 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

