Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $50.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Methanex stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.52. Methanex has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Methanex by 27.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Methanex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

