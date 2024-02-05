MicroStrategy (MSTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR opened at $500.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $727.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $553.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total transaction of $2,569,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total transaction of $2,569,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total transaction of $117,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,700 shares of company stock valued at $42,075,482. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $210,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $211,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

