Mike Rose Acquires 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$55.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,025.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Wednesday, January 17th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,021.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.05 per share, with a total value of C$157,624.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$67.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,650.00.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$54.70. 187,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,962. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.06. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$52.34 and a 1-year high of C$74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.