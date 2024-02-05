Mike Rose Acquires 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$55.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,025.00.
Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 17th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,021.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.05 per share, with a total value of C$157,624.00.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$67.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,650.00.
Tourmaline Oil Price Performance
Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$54.70. 187,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,962. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.06. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$52.34 and a 1-year high of C$74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.
Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.04.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tourmaline Oil
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- McDonald’s stock serves up a buy-the-dip opportunity
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock: An explosive 342% YTD surge
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Verizon, Walgreens, 3M: 3 high-yield Dow stocks to buy now?
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.