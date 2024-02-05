Milestone Advisory Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIOG traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $589.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.41 and a 52 week high of $109.79.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

