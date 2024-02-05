Milestone Advisory Partners Buys 10,507 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,233. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.