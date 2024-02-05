Milestone Advisory Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.5% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 967,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

