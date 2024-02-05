Milestone Advisory Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up approximately 4.6% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners owned about 1.33% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth $85,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth $218,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Down 0.6 %

VFVA stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $111.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,766 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

