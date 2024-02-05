Mina (MINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Billion

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002788 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $39.53 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,122,493,853 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,855,356 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,122,459,292.8400393 with 1,046,752,272.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.17827534 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $40,107,679.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

