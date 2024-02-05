Mizuho Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $230.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.95.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day moving average is $140.83. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $172.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

