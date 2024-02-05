Mizuho Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $265.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $268.01 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

