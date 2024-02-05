Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) PT Raised to $88.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

MOD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

