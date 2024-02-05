Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $369.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Moody’s stock opened at $399.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $403.17. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,266 shares of company stock worth $3,996,503. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

