Morgan Stanley Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $550.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

View Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Up 20.3 %

META opened at $474.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.16. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 912,015 shares of company stock worth $320,157,535 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.