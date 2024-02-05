MorphoSys Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 17,682 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 410% compared to the average volume of 3,465 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,056,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 8,577.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 142,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 116.4% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 177,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.53.

MorphoSys Price Performance

NASDAQ:MOR traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.05. 17,191,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,929. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.00. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 134.68% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Stories

