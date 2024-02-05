Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOS. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.06.

Shares of MOS opened at $30.86 on Thursday. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

