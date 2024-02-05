MRA Advisory Group Acquires 2,370 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group owned 0.15% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMHI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,959. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

