MRA Advisory Group Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTSL stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,108. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.