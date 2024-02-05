MRA Advisory Group Has $414,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.93. 3,851,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,496,155. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

