MRA Advisory Group Sells 1,596 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017,393 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $74,050,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PEG traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

