MRA Advisory Group Sells 1,991 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

MRA Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MRA Advisory Group owned about 0.55% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth about $618,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIRR traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $56.37. 40,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,909. The firm has a market cap of $634.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

