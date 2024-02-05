MRA Advisory Group Sells 3,024 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MRA Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,448,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,433,547. The company has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $44.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

